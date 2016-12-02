Win Christmas DVD’s from My 96 1

Would you like to add Elf, The Polar Express, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation and others to your movie collection? Then My 96 1 is the station for you! Listen every week in December as we give away those classic holiday movies on the air with Rachel & Will. Plus, listen to My 96 1 for on location live broadcasts. We’ll have Christmas DVD’s for you to win!

GET INTO THE HOLIDAY SPIRIT WITH THESE FOUR CLASSIC CHRISTMAS MOVIES: NATIONAL LAMPOON’S CHRISTMAS VACATION, POLAR EXPRESS, A CHRISTMAS STORY, AND ELF! OWN THEM ALL ON BLU-RAY, DVD, OR DIGITAL HD NOW.

A CHRISTMAS STORY © 1983, © 2008 Turner Entertainment. Co. and WBEI. ELF © 2003 MMIII New Line Productions, Inc. THE POLAR EXPRESS, NATIONAL LAMPOON’S CHRISTMAS VACATION © 2015 WBEI. All Rights Reserved.