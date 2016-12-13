Michael Buble’s son will be home for the holidays

The UK press is reporting that Michael Buble’s son Noah, who is being treated in the hospital for cancer, has been given the okay to celebrate the holidays at home.

Michael, wife Lusiana and their two boys are planning to celebrate Christmas with relatives in Los Angeles, with Lusiana’s family flying in from Argentina to join them.

Although the couple has not confirmed what type of cancer Noah is battling, some reports suggest it is liver cancer and that he’ll be undergoing four months of chemotherapy.